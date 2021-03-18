 Skip to main content
Waterloo man pleads to gun found following SnapChat post
Waterloo man pleads to gun found following SnapChat post

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man with a string of gun-related convictions going back years has pleaded to possessing a pistol founding during a July traffic stop.

Mar’yo Doyuan Lindsey Jr., 25, pleaded to one count of felon in possession of a firearm on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Sentencing will be at a later date.

The charge stems from a July 12 traffic stop on West Ninth Street in which officers found a loaded 9 mm Canik handgun with a laser site in a vehicle. Lindsey was a passenger, and Dequonterio Jashawn Galloway-Bass was the driver.

Court records show police stopped the vehicle some 20 minutes after they noticed a SnapChat video Galloway-Bass had just posted showing the same gun.

Police said Lindsey is prohibited from possessing firearms because of 2014 felony conviction for allegedly carrying a revolver in his gym bag during high school football games and because he was on parole for a 2017 conviction for allegedly shooting up a Waterloo home and injuring a 9 year old inside.

Galloway-Bass, who is still awaiting trial for state charges stemming from the traffic stop, recently picked up additional charges.

Police allege that while he was out on bond, he was involved in a February home robbery in Elk Run Heights where numerous firearms were stolen and escaping from a squad car. Then he was arrested for allegedly shooting a man on Monday during an argument on West Park Avenue.

