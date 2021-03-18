Waterloo man pleads to gun found following SnapChat post

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man with a string of gun-related convictions going back years has pleaded to possessing a pistol founding during a July traffic stop.

Mar’yo Doyuan Lindsey Jr., 25, pleaded to one count of felon in possession of a firearm on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Sentencing will be at a later date.

The charge stems from a July 12 traffic stop on West Ninth Street in which officers found a loaded 9 mm Canik handgun with a laser site in a vehicle. Lindsey was a passenger, and Dequonterio Jashawn Galloway-Bass was the driver.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Court records show police stopped the vehicle some 20 minutes after they noticed a SnapChat video Galloway-Bass had just posted showing the same gun.

Police said Lindsey is prohibited from possessing firearms because of 2014 felony conviction for allegedly carrying a revolver in his gym bag during high school football games and because he was on parole for a 2017 conviction for allegedly shooting up a Waterloo home and injuring a 9 year old inside.

Galloway-Bass, who is still awaiting trial for state charges stemming from the traffic stop, recently picked up additional charges.