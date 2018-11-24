Try 3 months for $3

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has pleaded to federal weapons charges in connection with a handgun tossed from a fleeing car during a chase in June.

Tondrell Darnez Gary Jr., 23, pleaded guilty to a being a drug user in possession of a firearm during a Nov. 5 hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He faces up to 10 years in prison, and sentencing will be at a later date.

Authorities allege Gary was a marijuana user on June 11 when threw a 9mm Ruger pistol from a Saturn Aura during a chase with police in the area of Peek Street. He was a passenger at the time. Police also found marijuana in the vehicle.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments