WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has pleaded to federal weapons charges in connection with a handgun tossed from a fleeing car during a chase in June.
Tondrell Darnez Gary Jr., 23, pleaded guilty to a being a drug user in possession of a firearm during a Nov. 5 hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He faces up to 10 years in prison, and sentencing will be at a later date.
Authorities allege Gary was a marijuana user on June 11 when threw a 9mm Ruger pistol from a Saturn Aura during a chase with police in the area of Peek Street. He was a passenger at the time. Police also found marijuana in the vehicle.
