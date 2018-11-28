Try 3 months for $3
WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has pleaded guilty to federal gun charges after police found a revolver and marijuana during a June traffic stop.

Dereon Equwan Davenport, 20, had been scheduled to begin trial on Monday, but he pleaded guilty to one count of being a marijuana user in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Nov. 8.

According to court records, a Waterloo patrol officer pulled over a Chevrolet Impala on East Louise Street on June 3. Davenport was the driver, and police noticed the odor of burnt marijuana in the vehicle and police found a bag of marijuana and unloaded Rohm Gesellschaft .22-caliber revolver in the center console.

Sentencing will be at a later date.

