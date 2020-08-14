You are the owner of this article.
Waterloo man pleads to child exploitation charges
Waterloo man pleads to child exploitation charges

Dustin "Dusty" Chadwick Herhold

Dustin “Dusty” Chadwick Herhold: 

Waterloo man charged with child porn

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man suspected of sending child porn through a social media app has pleaded guilty.

Dustin "Dusty" Chadwick Herhold, 26, pleaded to one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a child on Aug. 6 in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Sentencing will be at a later date.

Authorities allege Herhold tried to entice a child to engage in sexual conduct for photographing or filming between July and October 2019.

Investigators received a tip about child porn sent through the Kik messaging app in May and traced activity on wfi internet services offered at area businesses to Herhold, according to court records.

Officers found child porn images on a computer tablet when they searched his apartment in October, records state.

