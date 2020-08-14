Waterloo man pleads to child exploitation charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man suspected of sending child porn through a social media app has pleaded guilty.

Dustin "Dusty" Chadwick Herhold, 26, pleaded to one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a child on Aug. 6 in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Sentencing will be at a later date.

Authorities allege Herhold tried to entice a child to engage in sexual conduct for photographing or filming between July and October 2019.

Investigators received a tip about child porn sent through the Kik messaging app in May and traced activity on wfi internet services offered at area businesses to Herhold, according to court records.

Officers found child porn images on a computer tablet when they searched his apartment in October, records state.

