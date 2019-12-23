WEST UNION – A Waterloo man has been sent to prison for allegedly trying to hold up a Fayette convenience store and starting a fire in the building.
Dion Lee Moore II, 36, pleaded guilty to reduced charges of second-degree burglary and second-degree arson and on Dec. 16 was given two 10-year prison sentences, which will run concurrent to time in a prior drug conviction.
Police said Moore threatened a clerk at the Cenex store on South Frederick Avenue in September 2019 and then lit a fire in the business and began drinking alcohol.
