WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sentenced to probation for allegedly trying to start a home on fire in June.
Jeremy Ray Henson, 38, had been charged with first-degree arson, but he entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of second-degree arson on Thursday in Black Hawk County District Court.
Under a plea agreement, Henson was sentenced to two to five years of supervised probation on the corrections continuum. Henson was also ordered to continue with treatment.
Prosecutors indicated that corrections officials believe medication and substance abuse played a role in the incident.
Henson also pleaded to misdemeanor criminal chief for other damage caused during the incident and was fined $150. Charges of disorderly conduct, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed under the arrangement.
Authorities said he damaged an inflatable pool at an Elm Street home on June 20, tore gutters from the home and ignited a foam cup filled with lighter fluid on the porch. There was no major damage from the fire, according authorities.
