Waterloo man pleads to 2018 bank robbery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has pleaded to robbing a bank in 2018.

Lucas Raymond Thompson, 35, pleaded guilty to a single count of bank robbery last week in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Sentencing will be at a later date, and the offense carries up to 20 years in prison.

Authorities said Thompson, who has convictions for crimes at other businesses between University and Falls avenues, took $1,589 in cash after threatening a teller at Great Western Bank, 2936 University Ave., on Oct. 25, 2018.

Investigators found a cigarette butt with his DNA on the ground where the getaway truck was parked outside a nearby business, according to court records.

Police said Thompson entered the bank around 12:25 p.m. with a black hoodie pulled up and sunglasses covering his face. He didn’t show a gun but told the teller “don’t make me pull it out” and tugged at his something under his jacket as if he was armed.

One of the bank employees had grown up with Thompson and recognized his voice, according to court records.