030119-jr-fredrick-williams-3.jpg

Fredrick Williams in the courtroom for an initial appearance on murder charges on March 1, 2019.

 JEFF REINITZ / Courier Staff Writer

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has pleaded not guilty to allegations he killed his wife and set her body on fire in cemetery last year.

Fredrick Williams, 28, filed a written not guilty plea on Black Hawk County District Court. He also demanded a speedy trial. A trial date hasn’t been set.

Williams remains in the Black Hawk County Jail with bond set at $1 million.

Williams is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in connection with the disappearance and death of his wife, Lakisha Owens. Owens was reported missing in January 2018, and her burned body was found in Garden of Memories Cemetery on Logan Avenue days later. An autopsy determined she died of asphyxiation.

Williams was arrested February 2019.

