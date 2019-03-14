WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has pleaded not guilty to allegations he killed his wife and set her body on fire in cemetery last year.
Fredrick Williams, 28, filed a written not guilty plea on Black Hawk County District Court. He also demanded a speedy trial. A trial date hasn’t been set.
Williams remains in the Black Hawk County Jail with bond set at $1 million.
WATERLOO — Bond has been set at $1 million for a Waterloo man accused of killing his wife an…
Williams is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in connection with the disappearance and death of his wife, Lakisha Owens. Owens was reported missing in January 2018, and her burned body was found in Garden of Memories Cemetery on Logan Avenue days later. An autopsy determined she died of asphyxiation.
Williams was arrested February 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.