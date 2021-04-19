 Skip to main content
Waterloo man pleads in Walnut Court standoff
Waterloo man pleads in Walnut Court standoff

120419jr-standoff-6

Waterloo police heard gunfire while responding to a disturbance at Walnut Court Apartments on Dec. 4, 2019, triggering a standoff with the department’s tactical team Wednesday.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who held police at bay for hours while firing shots from Walnut Court Apartments in 2019 has pleaded guilty.

Gregory Irvin Nelson, 71, waived his right to a courtroom appearance April 8 when he filed written guilty pleas to charges of two counts of intimidation with a weapon, assault on an officer with a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Under the plea agreement, Nelson was sentenced to concurrent sentences for a total of 10 years behind bars with five years before he is eligible for parole.

Gregory Irvin Nelson

Gregory Irvin Nelson: 

Man arrested in connection with Wednesday standoff

Court records show Nelson’s attorney had filed a notice that he planned to use an insanity or diminished capacity defense had the matter proceeded to trial.

Residents inside the building called police around 1:40 p.m. Dec. 4, 2019, after allegedly seeing Nelson walking the halls yelling, authorities said.

Nelson refused to come the door of his fourth-story apartment when officers approached. Police heard gunshots coming from inside, and one of the bullets passed through his front door, about 20 feet away from where officers were standing, according to court records.






A Waterloo man who held police at bay for hours while firing shots from Walnut Court Apartments in 2019 has pleaded guilty.

What followed was an hours-long standoff with more gunfire coming from inside the apartment as police blocked traffic on nearby streets and evacuated part of the building.

Members of the Waterloo Police Department’s tactical team eventually entered the apartment and detained Nelson around 6 p.m.

120419jr-standoff-a

Gregory Irvin Nelson talks to police through his fourth-floor apartment window during a standoff on Dec. 4, 2019.

No injuries were reported from the gunfire. Officers seized a handgun.

Authorities said Nelson is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a felony conviction stemming from a November 2000 incident where he was found wearing latex gloves with a handgun and a dagger in his car while driving near an ex-girlfriend’s house.

Courier launches April digital subscription special
