Waterloo man pleads in Walnut Court standoff

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who held police at bay for hours while firing shots from Walnut Court Apartments in 2019 has pleaded guilty.

Gregory Irvin Nelson, 71, waived his right to a courtroom appearance April 8 when he filed written guilty pleas to charges of two counts of intimidation with a weapon, assault on an officer with a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Under the plea agreement, Nelson was sentenced to concurrent sentences for a total of 10 years behind bars with five years before he is eligible for parole.

Court records show Nelson’s attorney had filed a notice that he planned to use an insanity or diminished capacity defense had the matter proceeded to trial.

Residents inside the building called police around 1:40 p.m. Dec. 4, 2019, after allegedly seeing Nelson walking the halls yelling, authorities said.

Nelson refused to come the door of his fourth-story apartment when officers approached. Police heard gunshots coming from inside, and one of the bullets passed through his front door, about 20 feet away from where officers were standing, according to court records.

