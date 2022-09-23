Waterloo man pleads in stolen Tommy gun burglary

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has pleaded in an investigation into a Benton County home burglary than netted rare coins and a commemorative Tommy gun.

Salih Golubovic, 39, on Wednesday entered an Alford plea — not admitting guilt but agreeing a jury could convict him if the matter went to trial — to charges of trafficking in stolen weapons, first-and second-degree theft and third-degree burglary.

The plea came shortly after a jury was assembled to take the case to trial. The charges covered break-ins in Elberon and Waterloo in 2018.

According to court records, burglars hit a home on Iowa Highway 21 in Elberon in February 2018, removing coin collections, collectibles and firearms including a semi-automatic Auto Ordnance Thompson rifle with gold accents commemorating the Vietnam War.

A vehicle stolen during the burglary was spotted in Waterloo on Valentine’s Day 2018, and a chase ensued when police attempted to stop it. The pursuit reached speeds of up to 70 mph. It ended when the driver, Antonio Scott McGhee of Waterloo, crashed into a snowbank, according to court records.

A search of McGhee’s home turned up several stolen items including a 20-gauge shotgun that had been taken from the Elberon address, court records state.

Officers also searched Golubovic’s Randolph Street home and found the Tommy gun at the foot of his bed. A stolen stamp collection from Elberon and other items were also discovered at the house.

In addition, investigators recovered stolen coins and a gun box from another suspect, Adis Didovic.

Then in June 2018, sheriff’s deputies found Golubovic and Didovic removing items from a shed at a home on Independence Avenue in rural Waterloo. Officers found four kayaks loaded into a rented moving truck, according to court records. Snowmobile equipment apparently taken from an earlier visit to the Independence Avenue address was also found in a garage linked to Didovic, records state.

Sentencing for Golubovic will be at a later date.

McGhee of Waterloo pleaded to attempted burglary charges in 2019 and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Didovic was granted a deferred judgment with probation during a January hearing.

