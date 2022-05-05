Waterloo man pleads guilty to insurance fraud

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who crashed into a tree and then claimed his vehicle had been stolen has been sentenced to prison.

D’Alan Ramone Thurmond, 41, of Waterloo, pled guilty April 25 to one count of insurance fraud following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. He was sentenced to up to five years in prison.

The time will run concurrent with a federal sentence for a supervised release violation connected to a 2005 firearm charge.

“Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime. We all pay for insurance fraud in the form of higher insurance costs,” Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen said. “I appreciate the hard work of our fraud bureau and the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office in the prosecution of this case so Mr. Thurmond was held accountable for his actions.”

According to court records, Thurmond was driving a Dodge Charger in 2019 when he hit a tree at a Kwik Star convenience store. He left, and when later questioned by police he claimed his vehicle had been stolen when he went to the store.

He also filed an insurance claim indicating the car had been stolen before the crash.

Police officers who contacted Thurmond the night of the crash noticed that he was wearing the same clothing that the store surveillance camera showed the driver was wearing, according to court records. He later admitted to an Iowa Insurance Division investigator that he had crashed the vehicle, records state.

Anyone with information about insurance fraud is encouraged to contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at (515) 654-6556.

