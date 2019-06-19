WATERLOO – A Waterloo man accused of sexually assaulting a woman and threatening her with a machete has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty.
The trial of Dennis Lamont Quinn, 29, had been set to begin with jury selection on Tuesday, but Quinn at the last moment agreed to enter an Alford plea --- not admitting guilt but acknowledging a plea would be in his best interest --- to charges of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, second-degree burglary and assault while displaying a weapon.
He had been charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree sexual abuse, but he pleaded to the lesser offenses as part of the plea agreement.
He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for burglary, added to a five-year stint for assault with intent to commit sexual abuse for a total of 15 years in prison. He was sentenced to a concurrent two years for assault while displaying a weapon.
Following prison, Quinn will have to register as a sex offender and will be under special parole for 10 years for the sex offense.
Authorities said Quinn was an acquaintance of the victim's roommate and had met her the day before.
Court records allege Quinn entered a woman’s home around 3:45 a.m. on June 4, 2018, and put his hands inside her clothing as she slept. He fled when she woke and locked the bedroom door, but Quinn used a machete to force his way back into the room. Once inside, he got on top of her and began punching her, records state.
Quinn was also sentenced to two years in prison for punching a sheriff’s deputy at the jail while awaiting the outcome of the machete sexual assault case. The deputy was moving Quinn and his property to another cell in January 2019 when Quinn refused to follow commands, and the fight broke out.
