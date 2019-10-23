{{featured_button_text}}
Austin Dean Poyner

Austin Dean Poyner: 

Waterloo man arrested for setting porch fire

 Photo Courtesy of the Black Hawk County Jail

WATERLOO --- A Waterloo man has pleaded guilty to trying to set fire to his father’s house following a fight with his father in August.

Austin Dean Poyner, 23, had been charged with first-degree arson for allegedly using two cups of gasoline to light a Bud Ice box on the back porch of the West 11th Street home. On Monday, Poyner pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree arson.

The offense carries up to 10 years in prison, and sentencing will be at a later date. As part of the plea agreement, the state will recommend whatever sentence is determined by corrections officials in a forthcoming pre-sentence report.

Authorities said Poyner had been in an argument with his father on the morning of Aug. 5, and his father allegedly punched him. Poyner became upset and ignited the cardboard beer box, but then realized his mistake and began dousing the flames with a garden hose, records state.

The fire singed his shorts, leg hair and beard. Police stomped out the remains of the fire when they arrived, records state.

His father, Jason Dean Poyner, was arrested for domestic assault, and his trial is currently scheduled for November.

Austin Poyner also entered a written guilty plea to a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge for allegedly throwing his cell phone through the window of Firehouse Subs in Cedar Falls, breaking the glass, on May 30 during an argument with his girlfriend, according to court records.

