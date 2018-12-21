WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has pleaded guilty to charges he set fire to several vacant houses and a business over a single night in the summer of 2017.
Justin Edward Silos, 38, entered Alford pleas — not admitting guilt but acknowledging a plea is in his best interest — to five counts of second-degree arson on Thursday in Black Hawk County District Court.
Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine, and sentencing will be at a later date. There was no plea agreement in the case.
Firefighters were called to a series of building fires beginning around 2:50 a.m. on June 29. The last fire was reported at 4:40 a.m., and in the end four vacant houses and one commercial property used for storage had taken fire damage.
One building burned to the ground, others had significant fire damage and some had only minor scorch marks on exterior walls. Addresses included a house at 219 W. Eighth St.; the former Alstadt & Langlas Bakery on the 1400 block of Mulberry Street; a house at 121 Irving St.; a house at 526 Logan Ave.; and a house at 521 Pine St.
An off-duty police officer found Silos on East Fourth Street shortly after the last fire and discovered a bottle of flammable liquid near him.
Defense attorney Matthew Hoffey said they had considered a diminished responsibility defense had the matter gone to trial but ultimately decided to plead.
Hoffey said Silos also planned to submit a written plea to a public intoxication charge in an incident where he allegedly yelled at a motorist who was stopped at a red light in May 2018 while he was out on bond.
