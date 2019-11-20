WATERLOO – Prosecutors said a Waterloo man started a fire in his parents’ garage and then went to his own home where he pointed a shotgun at police in 2015.
Attorneys for 33-year-old Kyle Andrew Hattrup have mounted an insanity/diminished capacity defense, arguing that at the time of the incident he wasn’t able to form the intent to commit the crime.
He is charged with assault on a peace officer with a weapon, interference while armed and reckless use of fire.
During testimony on Wednesday, Kyle Hattrup’s mother, Laurie Hattrup, said she arrived at her Riehl Street home on Dec. 17, 2015, and found her son upset and attempted to calm him. Prosecutors said he had poured gasoline on equipment inside the garage.
The mother told jurors Kyle Hattrup began striking matches and throwing them in the garage.
“I think he did two or three of them, and then there was a big woosh,” she said.
She said her son began to walk away, and she tried to stop him, knowing that firefighters would be coming. That’s when he struck her, she said.
She said he didn’t appear to paying attention to her.
“I didn’t know if he was aware of what’s going around him,” Laurie Hattrup said. She said it was the only time she has ever been afraid of him.
She told jurors that she has seen the look before on her son.
“He just goes to a place where you can’t reach him,” she said.
She said her son was upset because they declined his request to buy him a project car.
Family and neighbors used fire extinguishers to put out the flames.
Police said after leaving his parents’ home, Kyle Hattrup returned to his house. When officers arrived, they saw him outside with a shotgun. He allegedly racked the weapon and pointed it at Officer Thomas Sullivan as the officer was exiting his squad car. Kyle Hattrup didn’t fire the shotgun, but he went back into his house and put down the gun. Police detained him a short time later.
