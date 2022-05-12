Waterloo man not convicted by jury of more egregious weapon charge

WATERLOO – A jury found Daniel Lee Sperry-Weber guilty of the lesser of two weapon charges Thursday afternoon in Black Hawk County District Court.
Sperry-Weber, 59, of Waterloo, was charged Feb. 20 with a felony that, had he been convicted, would have meant up to 10 years behind bars.
But jurors did not convict him of intimidation with a weapon. Instead, jurors found him guilty of domestic assault with a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. He could be sentenced to up to two years in prison.
He was arrested after he fired a .22-magnum North American Arms revolver in the direction of his wife as they discussed a possible divorce.
“You don’t fire a gun at someone for no reason,” said Assistant County Attorney Brad Walz.
The defense argued that in his drunken state he didn't know what he was doing.
Prosecution said drunkenness was not an excuse for his actions, but criminal defense attorney Nichole Watt said she was not trying to defend domestic violence, but that Sperry-Weber never intended to harm his wife.
Discussion of divorce was not a new topic, and there had not been previous violence between the couple. The defense argued there was no evidence to suggest the argument was as intense as it was being portrayed by the prosecution.
The defense pointed to the wife’s calm demeanor following the incident as proof she did not believe she was in danger.
But the prosecution noted the 911 call, when the couple's daughter said, “My dad is trying to shoot my mom,” sounded like someone was in danger.
The Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Evan "Curly" Hultman, a retired U.S. Army Reserve major general, talks to visitors from Sen. Chuck Grassley's office at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. Hultman was the only WWII veteran on the Honor Flight.
Collection of Photos from the May 11, 2022 Honor Flight
Courier reporter Donald Promnitz was on hand for Wednesday's Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
The Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Wall2.JPG
An etching on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is made of Sgt. John S. Myers for Tim Bahr during local veterans' Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.
Changing.JPG
Veterans in the Honor Flight get a front row view of the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Iwo Jima.JPG
Honor Flight members take in "Iwo Jima," the Marine Corps Memorial Statue in Arlington, Virginia.
Arlington.JPG
Participants in the Cedar Valley Honor Flight head for the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.
Boarding.JPG
Veterans and guardians board the plane that will take them to Washington, D.C., in Waterloo on Wednesday.
Hultman.JPG
Evan "Curly" Hultman, a retired U.S. Army Reserve major general, talks to visitors from Sen. Chuck Grassley's office at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. Hultman was the only WWII veteran on the Honor Flight.
WWII2.JPG
Veteran Frank Makinster chats with volunteer Al Doehring and his dog Shamu at the World War II Memorial on Wednesday.
Arrival4.JPG
Veteran Richard Butts salutes the Honor Guard as he arrives in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday morning.
Arrival2.JPG
Veterans wait for the buses at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., on Wednesday. They arrived to applause and an Honor Guard that morning.
Friends.JPG
Vietnam veterans Woody White and Robert Bennett pose for a photograph at the World War II Memorial with the Washington Monument in the background on Wednesday.
I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.