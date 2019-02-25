CEDAR RAPIDS -- A Waterloo man was arrested after he allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase through two counties on Monday morning.
He was arrested on an outstanding warrant for leading authorities on pursuit in 2017.
According to court records, Cedar Rapids officers attempted to stop Rhamond Rodney Bolden, 25, of 1147 Ravenwood Road, for an equipment violation while he was traveling south on Interstate 380 in Linn County on Monday.
He continued on with speeds reaching 100 mph before officers used Stop Sticks, and his Buick Century came to a stop in Johnson County. He showed signs of impairment and declined testing, according to court records.
Bolden was arrested for felony eluding and operating while intoxicated and cited for several traffic violations. He was also arrested on a 2017 warrant for misdemeanor eluding and interference for allegedly leading police on a chase in Cedar Rapids on Sept. 25, 2017. After crashing, Bolden ran from the scene and remained at large, according to court records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.