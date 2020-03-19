Waterloo man jailed on drug charges

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man is jailed on drug charges following a raid on an apartment earlier this week.

Trava Dontae Boyd, 29, was arrested following the Monday night raid by Waterloo officers assigned to the Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT). They executed a search warrant at 827 W. Third St., No. 3, during an ongoing narcotics investigation.

During the search, police said they found distribution quantities of ecstasy and K2 along with a 9mm handgun and ammunition.

Boyd was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ecstasy with intent to deliver (while in possession of a firearm), possession of K2 with intent to deliver (while in possession of a firearm), possession of ecstasy with intent to deliver, and two counts of drug tax stamp violation

Boyd is prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous felony drug convictions.

