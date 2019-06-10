{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man is recovering following a stabbing Friday afternoon.

Stephen Michael Hollingsworth, 27, of Waterloo, arrived at the UnityPoint-Allen Hospital emergency room around 3:13 p.m. Friday with a stab wound to the chest, swollen nose and other injuries.

The stab wound isn’t considered life threatening, according to police.

It wasn’t clear where the stabbing occurred.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

