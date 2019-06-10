WATERLOO – A Waterloo man is recovering following a stabbing Friday afternoon.
Stephen Michael Hollingsworth, 27, of Waterloo, arrived at the UnityPoint-Allen Hospital emergency room around 3:13 p.m. Friday with a stab wound to the chest, swollen nose and other injuries.
The stab wound isn’t considered life threatening, according to police.
It wasn’t clear where the stabbing occurred.
