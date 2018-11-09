WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was taken to the hospital following a Thursday afternoon stabbing.
Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took 28-year-old Denis Kekic to Covenant Medical Center where he was treated for three cuts to his side, according to police. The wounds aren’t considered life-threatening, police said.
The attack happened at about 5 p.m. in the parking lot outside the apartment building where he lives at 1212 Langley Road. No arrests have been made, and the incident remains under investigation.
With cold weather coming I predict a down swing in stabbings and an increase in drive by shootings from the warmth of a warm car.
Really? Off of Hammond behind Olive Garden basically? Geez
There are a couple blocks in that area has a lot of crime lately!
