WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was taken to the hospital following a Thursday afternoon stabbing.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took 28-year-old Denis Kekic to Covenant Medical Center where he was treated for three cuts to his side, according to police. The wounds aren’t considered life-threatening, police said.

The attack happened at about 5 p.m. in the parking lot outside the apartment building where he lives at 1212 Langley Road. No arrests have been made, and the incident remains under investigation.

