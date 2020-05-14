Waterloo man injured in shotgun struggle arrested for sexual abuse

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was injured during a struggle over a shotgun last week has been arrested.

Authorities allege 23-year-old Austin Jacob Fleshner had been sexually abusing a girl, and the struggle involving the shotgun broke out when he was confronted about the abuse on the night of May 7.

Fleshner sustained a gunshot wound to the upper groin area during the struggle, and on Wednesday night, Waterloo police arrested him for willful injury causing serious injury, going armed, three counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

Bond was set at $115,000.

Authorities allege Fleshner had sexually abused a girl, using threats that he would harm her family and friends. He also had the girl send him nude photos and videos, according to court records.

On May 7, a man confronted him about the abuse, and an altercation broke out. Fleshner allegedly struck the man in the head with a breaker bar. The struggle with the shotgun followed, according to court records.