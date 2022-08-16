Waterloo man injured in shooting

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man was hit by gunfire in one of two shootings in Waterloo over the weekend.

According to police, Antrell Jackson, 32, suffered a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen around 3:40 a.m. Sunday. Jackson was in the area of 722 Water St. when he was shot, and two parked vehicles also were struck by gunfire.

Jackson was taken to UnityPoint-Health Allen Hospital for treatment, and his injuries aren’t considered life threatening, police said.

The following day, around 12:35 a.m. Monday, residents reported hearing gunshots on Logan Avenue. A home at 1017 Logan was hit while people were inside, but no injuries were reported.

Officers found 10 spent shell casings in the yard behind the home.

No arrests have been made in the shootings.