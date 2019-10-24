WATERLOO – Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that injured a Waterloo man.
Neighbors in the 200 block of Hammond Avenue called 911 around 11:50 p.m. after hearing gunfire, and officers didn’t find any damage or other evidence when they arrived at the scene.
You have free articles remaining.
Then at about 12:24 a.m., 22-year-old Oscar Villafana showed up at the MercyOne Medical Center emergency room with a gunshot wound, according to police reports. Villafana’s injuries aren’t considered life threatening, police said.
No arrests have been made in the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.