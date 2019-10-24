{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that injured a Waterloo man.

Neighbors in the 200 block of Hammond Avenue called 911 around 11:50 p.m. after hearing gunfire, and officers didn’t find any damage or other evidence when they arrived at the scene.

Then at about 12:24 a.m., 22-year-old Oscar Villafana showed up at the MercyOne Medical Center emergency room with a gunshot wound, according to police reports. Villafana’s injuries aren’t considered life threatening, police said.

No arrests have been made in the incident.

