WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been taken to an Iowa City hospital after he was stabbed early Monday.
Police and paramedics were called to an apartment at 1408 Washington St. at about 3:10 a.m. and found 26-year-old Stephen Phillips with stab wounds to his abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment. His wounds aren’t considered life threatening, according to police.
Authorities said he was stabbed during an argument, and the investigation is continuing.
