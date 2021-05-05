Waterloo man guilty of first-degree murder in death of Shavondes Martin

WATERLOO – Raymond Birden Jr. remained calm and silent Tuesday as jurors announced they had found him guilty of killing the man who was acquitted of killing his brother in 2016.

Birden, 22, waited for the jury to exit before flashing two middle fingers in cuffed hands for a photographer as he was led out of the courtroom.

The verdict was met with cries from a separate spectator room where family members and others had been observing the trial and the outcome through video monitors as a COVID-19 precaution.

One relative was overwhelmed and collapsed on the hallway floor before others helped her into an elevator and out of the building. A heavy law enforcement presence oversaw the proceedings with sheriff’s deputies and city police officers lining the hallways and monitoring the parking lot outside.

Convicted of first-degree murder, Birden faces a mandatory life sentence without parole under Iowa law. Sentencing will be at a later date.

Jurors deliberated Monday afternoon and for about four hours on Tuesday before reaching a verdict.