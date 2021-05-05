Waterloo man guilty of first-degree murder in death of Shavondes Martin

WATERLOO – Raymond Birden Jr. remained calm and silent Tuesday as jurors announced they had found him guilty of killing the man who was acquitted of killing his brother in 2016.
Birden, 22, waited for the jury to exit before flashing two middle fingers in cuffed hands for a photographer as he was led out of the courtroom.
The verdict was met with cries from a separate spectator room where family members and others had been observing the trial and the outcome through video monitors as a COVID-19 precaution.
One relative was overwhelmed and collapsed on the hallway floor before others helped her into an elevator and out of the building. A heavy law enforcement presence oversaw the proceedings with sheriff’s deputies and city police officers lining the hallways and monitoring the parking lot outside.
Convicted of first-degree murder, Birden faces a mandatory life sentence without parole under Iowa law. Sentencing will be at a later date.
Jurors deliberated Monday afternoon and for about four hours on Tuesday before reaching a verdict.
Prosecutors said Birden had been looking for Shavondes Martin after Martin went to trial in the 2016 drive-by shooting the killed Birden’s brother, Otavious Brown, on Logan Avenue in 2016. One person was convicted of murder in the 2018 trial, and a second pleaded to a lesser charge, but Martin was acquitted.
The state said Birden and Martin had been exchanging taunts over Facebook Messenger since mid-May 2018. Birden kept asking Martin to show himself, Martin talked of wanting to box and sent a sample from a local “diss track” rap.
Prosecutors alleged Birden enlisted an ex-girlfriend who was Martin’s cousin to find Martin in the early morning hours of May 31, 2018. She picked him up and brought him to an area by her South Street apartment where Birden and others were waiting, according to witness accounts.
Hours later, neighbors found Martin dead the alley behind the apartment. He had been shot a total of nine times with two guns.
The cousin, Danaesha Martin, also was arrested for her role in the killing and entered a plea agreement to lesser charges.