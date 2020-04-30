Waterloo man gets prison for re-entry

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — A Mexican citizen living in Waterloo was sentenced to prison Wednesday for illegally re-entering the United States.

Ricardo Penaloza-Pizano, 28, of Waterloo, was sentenced to 92 days in federal prison in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday after pleading guilty March 17 to one county of illegally re-entering the country in May 2012.

Penaloza-Pizano allegedly admitted in court to being deported in September 2011 and re-entering the U.S. eight months later.

He was found to have re-entered the country after he was arrested in January for failing to report to jail after he was sentenced in January 2019 on a March 2018 conviction in Bremer County for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of cocaine.

