Waterloo man gets prison for re-entry

WATERLOO — A Mexican citizen living in Waterloo was sentenced to prison Wednesday for illegally re-entering the United States.
Ricardo Penaloza-Pizano, 28, of Waterloo, was sentenced to 92 days in federal prison in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday after pleading guilty March 17 to one county of illegally re-entering the country in May 2012.
Penaloza-Pizano allegedly admitted in court to being deported in September 2011 and re-entering the U.S. eight months later.
He was found to have re-entered the country after he was arrested in January for failing to report to jail after he was sentenced in January 2019 on a March 2018 conviction in Bremer County for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of cocaine.
