WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man was sentenced to just over a year in federal prison for being in possession of a firearm while also using methamphetamine and marijuana.
Scott Francis Gilson, 38, of 1630 Aspen Drive, was sentenced in U.S District Court in Cedar Rapids Friday to 12 months and one day in prison after pleading guilty in September to possessing a firearm and ammunition while being a drug user, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
According to the Department of Justice, Gilson was stopped by police for driving erratically on a motorcycle, and police seized a .45-caliber firearm from his waistband, which was loaded "with the hammer cocked back," according to court records.
According to a Courier article at the time, Waterloo Police pulled over Gilson's motorcycle for a traffic violation in the area of West Second and Locust streets around 1:20 a.m. in April. Police found a .45-caliber Kimber handgun that had been stolen out of Omaha, Nebraska, in his waistband, and a bag of meth and 26 pills of the muscle relaxant Balcofen in his pocket, court records state.
Gilson must also serve a two-year term of supervised release after his prison term.
WATERLOO – Police arrested a Waterloo man after finding a stolen pistol and drugs during a t…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.