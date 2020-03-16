Waterloo man gets prison after having loaded gun in car with 1/2 lb of marijuana

CEDAR RAPIDS -- A Waterloo man was sentenced to more than 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a loaded gun while being a drug user.

Anthony Torres, 19, of Waterloo, was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison on Monday after pleading guilty on Nov. 21 to being a drug user in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice.

According to prosecutors, Waterloo Police tried pulling over the car Torres was driving on June 23, 2019, but Torres did not stop for officers and ran a stop sign. He eventually got out of his car and attempted to walk away, according to reports.

Officers found a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson firearm and ammunition in the glove box of the car, as well as 402 grams of marijuana and 19 ecstasy pills in the trunk, according to prosecutors. Torres allegedly admitted he intended to sell the marijuana.

Prosecutors said Torres will have to pay a $100 fine and serve a three-year term of supervised release after his prison term.

Nancy Newhoff

