WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison for a gun that police found under a car he was standing near in 2018.
Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Karondius Martea Kelly, 20, to four years and nine months in prison on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition during an Oct. 16 hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He will have to serve three years of supervised release following the prison time.
The charge stems from an Oct. 29, 2018, incident where police went to search his Madison Street home and found him standing next to a parked Hyundai Sonata. Officers with the Waterloo Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team located a loaded .22-caliber Bryco Arms pistol under the vehicle. Officers also found .22-caliber ammo in his bedroom.
Authorities said Kelly was prohibited from possession firearms because of a 2017 drug conviction.
