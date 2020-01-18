You are the owner of this article.
Waterloo man found with stolen Glock handgun, drugs
breaking top story

Waterloo man found with stolen Glock handgun, drugs

Javier Deontre Veasy-Edwards

Veasy-Edwards

WATERLOO -- An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday after police say they found a handgun stolen from a Waterloo residence in December.

Javier Deontre Veasy-Edwards, 18, of 1116 West Fifth St., was arrested Jan. 16 at home and charged with felony trafficking stolen weapons, controlled substance violation and violation of the drug tax stamp law.

The Waterloo Police Violent Crime Apprehension Team got a search warrant for Veasy-Edwards' home on Jan. 16 and found a Glock .9-mm handgun, more than 42 1/2 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and an unknown amount of cash.

Police said the Glock appeared to be the same one stolen during a Dec. 21 burglary to a residence in Waterloo. They did not charge Veasy-Edwards in the burglary, however.

Veasy-Edwards received enhanced charges because his home is within 1,000 feet of Irving Elementary School, according to police.

Staff Writer

Courier staff writer (currently politics) from 2007-2012 and from 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa Associated Press Media Editors award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018).

