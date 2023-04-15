WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who was found with opioids and thousands of dollars has been sentenced to prison.

Judge Leonard T. Strand sentenced Damien Lamar Cobbs, 43, to 20 years behind bars on a charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance during a Wednesday hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Following prison, he will be on supervised release for eight years.

Court records allege Cobbs twice distributed opioids to a middleman who then turned around and sold the drugs to a person working for authorities in May 2022.

On May 19, 2022, Cobbs was returning from Chicago when police stopped his vehicle in Iowa City. Authorities found $2,277 in cash – including $80 that was paid during one of the earlier monitored transaction.

Then on Aug. 18, 2022, police stopped him again as he was returning from Chicago. This time they found 60 grams of a substance that contained a mixture of heroin, fentanyl and a synthetic opioid known called metonitazene. They also found $2,727 in cash.

Court records indicate Cobbs admitted both amounts of cash were the proceeds from drug sales.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa said Cobbs had a lengthy record of convictions for drug sales.

Between 1999 and 2001, he allegedly worked with members of the Black P-Stones Nation street gang to distribute crack cocaine in Wisconsin, an offense for which he was prosecuted in federal court and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Then in March 2020, he was found with 60 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop and later sentenced to probation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Dillan Edwards and investigated by the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force consisting of the Waterloo Police Office, Cedar Falls Police Department, Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Department, Evansdale Police Department, Waverly Police Department, Hudson Police Department, La Porte City Police Department, and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office.