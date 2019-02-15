WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison on firearm charges after authorities found a weapon with a high-capacity magazine while investigating drugs in 2017.
Prosecutors allege Antonio Rodriguez Ross, 24, had a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun with a 30-round clip on Nov. 30. 2017. Authorities allege he was prohibited from possessing firearms because he used marijuana.
Ross pleaded to possession of a firearm by a drug user and on Wednesday was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
