WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison on firearm charges after authorities found a weapon with a high-capacity magazine while investigating drugs in 2017.

Prosecutors allege Antonio Rodriguez Ross, 24, had a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun with a 30-round clip on Nov. 30. 2017. Authorities allege he was prohibited from possessing firearms because he used marijuana.

Ross pleaded to possession of a firearm by a drug user and on Wednesday was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

