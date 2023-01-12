 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo man found with four guns and drugs is sentenced

U.S. District Courthouse in Cedar Rapids.

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who was found with marijuana and four guns in 2021 has been sentenced to prison.

Judge Linda Reade sentenced 20-year-old Shamar Robertson to up to seven years and three months during a hearing Thursday in U.S. District Court.

The punishment was enhanced because Robertson had disappeared for about two months while the case was pending.

Authorities allege Robertson posted dozens of images and videos of marijuana and what appeared to be real firearms on social media in 2020 and 2021.

This week Waterloo's Violent Crime Apprehension Team seized its 700th firearm during a traffic stop. VCAT was launched in August 2009 to focus on violent crime in the city. The unit falls under the police department’s detective division, and all of the officers assigned to the unit are deputized as task force officers with the U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force.

Police searched his home on Feb. 26, 2021, and found a .22-caliber Armscor rifle, a .45-caliber Kimber 1911 pistol, a 9 mm Stoeger STR-9 pistol and a .40-caliber Glock 28 pistol. Two of the handguns had partially obliterated serial numbers, and the guns had Robertson’s DNA on them, according to court records.

Officers also found a significant amount of marijuana, prosecutors said.

Robertson missed an April 13, 2022, court date and remained at large until June 21, 2022, when he was detained with others in a traffic stop. During the stop, police found another firearm and additional marijuana, records state.

