Waterloo man found with four guns and drugs is sentenced

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who was found with marijuana and four guns in 2021 has been sentenced to prison.

Judge Linda Reade sentenced 20-year-old Shamar Robertson to up to seven years and three months during a hearing Thursday in U.S. District Court.

The punishment was enhanced because Robertson had disappeared for about two months while the case was pending.

Authorities allege Robertson posted dozens of images and videos of marijuana and what appeared to be real firearms on social media in 2020 and 2021.

Police searched his home on Feb. 26, 2021, and found a .22-caliber Armscor rifle, a .45-caliber Kimber 1911 pistol, a 9 mm Stoeger STR-9 pistol and a .40-caliber Glock 28 pistol. Two of the handguns had partially obliterated serial numbers, and the guns had Robertson’s DNA on them, according to court records.

Officers also found a significant amount of marijuana, prosecutors said.

Robertson missed an April 13, 2022, court date and remained at large until June 21, 2022, when he was detained with others in a traffic stop. During the stop, police found another firearm and additional marijuana, records state.

