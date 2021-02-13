Waterloo man found with AK-47 sentenced to prison on gun charges

WATERLOO – One of two men found with an AK-47 and handguns outside a Waterloo bar in 2020 has been sentenced to prison.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Choroin Devontea Smith, 24, to seven years in prison on a charge of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm during a Friday hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

The prison time, which was at the low end of federal sentencing guidelines, was agreed upon by the government and the defense following a plea. He will be on supervised release for up to three years following prison.

Prosecutors said Waterloo police noticed Smith and Dandre Montrell Gantt in a parked Volkswagen watching people enter and leave the Briq House Bar and Grill on Jan. 26, 2020. When police approached the Volkswagen, they found an empty holster in the vehicle that lead them to a loaded Romarm/Cugir AK-47 rifle, a .45-caliber Taurus handgun and a 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol, according to court records.

Smith was barred from possessing firearms because of a prior felony conviction in a 2015 shooting, according to court records.

