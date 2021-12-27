Waterloo man found naked in teen's room arrested

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly was caught naked in a teenage girl’s room Friday.

Waterloo police arrested 35-year-old Matthew Luke Heim, of 314 Locust St., for third-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $20,000.

According to court records, the mother of a 15-year-old came home at about 3:30 p.m. after shopping and found a nude man in her daughter’s bedroom. The man was trying to hastily clothe himself and then jumped out of a window and rode off on a bike, records state.

Officers identified Heim by his driver’s license, which he left behind in a bag that was found in the room, records state. Heim said the relationship was consensual when he was later questioned by police.

Police also arrested Heim for fifth-degree theft and possession of methamphetamine after officers found another person’s ID card and documents that had been stolen a week earlier from a parked vehicle, as wells as a bag of meth.

