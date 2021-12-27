 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Waterloo man found naked in teen's room arrested

Arrest
Shutterstock

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly was caught naked in a teenage girl’s room Friday.

Waterloo police arrested 35-year-old Matthew Luke Heim, of 314 Locust St., for third-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $20,000.

According to court records, the mother of a 15-year-old came home at about 3:30 p.m. after shopping and found a nude man in her daughter’s bedroom. The man was trying to hastily clothe himself and then jumped out of a window and rode off on a bike, records state.

Officers identified Heim by his driver’s license, which he left behind in a bag that was found in the room, records state. Heim said the relationship was consensual when he was later questioned by police.

Police also arrested Heim for fifth-degree theft and possession of methamphetamine after officers found another person’s ID card and documents that had been stolen a week earlier from a parked vehicle, as wells as a bag of meth.

People are also reading…

5 months for $5
0 comments
1
2
1
0
3

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Storm brings record snowfall to Sierra Nevadas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News