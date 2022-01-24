Waterloo man found guilty of murder in death of his wife

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been found guilty of killing his wife in 2018 and burning her body in a cemetery.

Following two weeks of testimony, jurors began deliberations Monday afternoon in the case of Fredrick Williams, 31. Just hours later the verdict was handed down -- guilty of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse to conceal a crime.

Lakisha Owens’ family members wept at the news and hugged prosecutors who tried the case.

Fredrick Williams stood quietly as the verdict was announced.

Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams, no relation, said Lakisha Owens, 40, also known as Lakisha Williams, had suffered abuse at the hands of her husband leading up to her disappearance Jan. 20, 2018.

It was Owens’ parents and co-workers who went to authorities to report her missing after she failed to show up for work. Prosecutors said Fredrick Williams didn’t show any concern.

“The defendant never looked for his wife because he knew she was never missing,” Brian Williams told jurors during closing arguments Monday. “He knew … he had strangled her, smothered her, wrapped her in her own bedding … burned her and then went on with his life.”

Owen’s body was found burned in a wooded area behind Garden of Memories on Jan. 26, 2018, while Fredrick Williams was Minnesota. She was wrapped in bedding from the Waterloo apartment where they had lived, and trash bags and painters tape found at the scene matched similar items found at the apartment.

An autopsy determined she had died of asphyxia, finding injuries to her neck and a plastic bag over her head.

Fredrick Williams didn’t take the stand in his own defense, but he had told police Owens had kicked him out of the apartment following an argument and he hadn't seen her since.

“He controlled her life, and then he controlled her body until there was no more life,” Brian Williams told jurors.

Prosecutors recounted what was known of Owen’s final day starting with the accounts of co-workers who recalled arguments with her husband over the phone. From there, video surveillance shows he picked her up from work around 4:10 p.m. and then returned a few minutes later.

Owens had called a taxi and went to the Money and More pawn shop on LaPorte Road where the male driver reported that Fredrick Williams had followed them. The husband entered the store when Owens went inside, and the taxi driver, apparently feeling uneasy about the situation, left.

Owens then crossed the street to the Casey’s General Store with Fredrick Williams following, and she and called the taxi company because she had left her purse in the cab. Another driver, a woman, showed up and drove her to the apartment.

When the cab driver told Owens they were being followed, Owens told her it was her husband and that she feared he was going to kill her. The driver testified Fredrick Williams’ SUV pulled up to the apartment as she dropped off Owens.

Other evidence included cell tower records showing Fredrick Williams’ phone north of town near the Garden of Memories around 8:24 p.m. Jan. 21, 2018. Brian Williams also made a point of showing Fredrick Williams’ phone calls and text messages to his wife’s number dropped to almost nothing in the days following Jan. 20, 2018.

Defense attorney Steve Drahozal said the state didn't have any direct evidence linking Fredrick Williams to the slaying.

“Allegations are not proof. Accusations of past violence are not proof,” Drahozal said. “This case is riddled with reasonable doubt.”

He noted Owens had been talking with other men online and was exploring the possibility of other relationships.

“Somebody did something terrible to her. Evidence in this case does not prove it was Fredrick Williams,” Drahozal said.

First-degree murder is punishable by a mandatory life sentence under Iowa law. Sentencing will be at a later date.

