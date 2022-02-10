Waterloo man found guilty of federal gun charge after threatening woman, firing shot

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who allegedly pointed a revolver at a woman’s head and fired a shot at a house in 2021 has been found guilty of federal weapons charges.

Jurors found Trivansky Tyrique Swington, 29, guilty of felon in possession of a firearm on Wednesday following three days of trial in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Prosecutors said Swington got into an argument inside a vehicle as he and others were leaving a home following a night of drinking.

Swington allegedly scratched and clawed at the woman and pulled out chunks of her hair. At some point, Swington pulled out a .38 special revolver and pointed it at the woman’s head. Others in the vehicle tried to wrestle the gun away from Swington.

Swington allegedly began walking away and fired off a single shot as he left, prosecutors said.

Police found Swington a few blocks away and also located the revolver.

Sentencing will be at a later date.

Authorities allege Swington is prohibited from possessing guns because of felony conviction in a 2014 robbery outside a grocery store.

