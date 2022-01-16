Waterloo man found guilty of a lesser charge in fatal shooting

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who as accused of setting his cousin up for a synthetic marijuana robbery has been found guilty of a lesser charge.

Daijon Jarell Stokes, 28, had been charged with first-degree robbery, which carries a hefty 25 years in prison.

But Friday, jurors found him guilty of a reduced charge of assault with intent to commit serious injury, a misdemeanor with a two-year maximum.

Stokes hugged his defense attorney, James Metcalf, upon hearing the decision, and Metcalf thanked jurors.

Prosecutors had claimed Stokes was upset with his cousin, Cedrick Ordell Smith, over an outstanding $150 debt. The state alleged Smith sought the help of 20-year-old Dayton Sanders and 17-year-old Alvonni Stone to rob Smith during a K2 deal in the Kwik Stop parking lot on West Ninth and Washington streets.

Stokes told jurors he was actually headed to a different convenience store across the street when he spotted Smith — with whom he had an ongoing dispute aside from the debt — and decided to attack him. He said there was no robbery plan, and he didn’t know Sanders and Stone were carrying guns.

Surveillance video from the store showed Stokes run up to the driver’s side door of Smith’s red Ford Fusion and begin throwing punches as Stone entered the Fusion’s passenger side door.

The Fusion lurched forward, with Sanders running after it. The Fusion briefly stopped as Smith fired three shots, and Stone fired a single shot toward the car, which the sped off.

Sanders, apparently hit by a 9 mm bullet from Smith’s gun, darted across the street, almost being struck by a passing sport utility vehicle and then collapsing in the median. Police said they found an empty .45-caliber handgun next to Sanders’ body.

No charges were filed in Sanders’ death. Stone was charged as an adult with robbery and intimidation with a weapon. Smith was arrested on drug charges. Both of their cases remain pending in court.

