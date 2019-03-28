WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man was flown to an Iowa City hospital after he was thrown from his car in a Wednesday morning collision.

According to Waterloo police, Colton James Hoeppner, 20, received incapacitating injuries and was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital and then transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. His condition wasn't available.

The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Broadway Street and Wagner Road.

The other driver, 56-year-old Patrick Cole McFate of Muscatine, wasn't injured, according to the accident report.

McFate told police he was driving a Ford Explorer east on Broadway and was turning left onto Wagner with a green arrow when he noticed Hoeppner's Chevrolet Malibu coming west on Broadway with no sign of stopping, according to the accident report.

McFate told police he accelerated in an attempt to miss the oncoming Malibu but wasn't successful. After the impact, the Malibu hit a pole and flipped over, coming to a rest on its roof, the report states.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

