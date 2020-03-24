Waterloo man flees residential correctional facility

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has fled a halfway house where he was serving time for felony domestic assault.
Cody Michael Tarrance, 31, on Monday night failed to return to the Waterloo Residential Facility where he had been staying, according to corrections officials. He has been placed at the facility for work release on Jan. 9, 2020, after serving prison time.
Tarrance is described as a white male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 205 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on January 9, 2020.
Anyone with information on Tarrance's whereabouts should contact local police.
