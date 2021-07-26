 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo man fires shot to prove his pistol isn't a BB gun, gets arrested
0 comments
alert top story

Waterloo man fires shot to prove his pistol isn't a BB gun, gets arrested

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested on firearms charges after firing a shot during an argument with a neighbor Sunday night.

According to court records, Tianzo Earl McNabb, 42, pulled out a pistol during the dispute and pointed the gun at the neighbor. When the neighbor said he thought the weapon was a BB gun, McNabb responded by squeezing off a shot into the air and went back inside his home at 617 W. Mullan Ave.

Police were called, and a brief standoff followed until McNabb was detained and arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, assault while displaying a weapon and reckless use of a firearm.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers seized a 9 mm SCCY handgun from his home and recovered a spent shell casing, according to court records.

Court records allege McNabb is prohibited from handling firearms because of a 2007 drug conviction in Cook County, Ill.

Just $26 for a full year of local news
Covid-19 vaccination info
clip art squad cars
0 comments
1
6
2
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden, Iraqi PM discuss end of US combat mission

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News