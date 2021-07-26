Waterloo man fires shot to prove his pistol isn't a BB gun, gets arrested

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested on firearms charges after firing a shot during an argument with a neighbor Sunday night.
According to court records, Tianzo Earl McNabb, 42, pulled out a pistol during the dispute and pointed the gun at the neighbor. When the neighbor said he thought the weapon was a BB gun, McNabb responded by squeezing off a shot into the air and went back inside his home at 617 W. Mullan Ave.
Police were called, and a brief standoff followed until McNabb was detained and arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, assault while displaying a weapon and reckless use of a firearm.
Support Local Journalism
Officers seized a 9 mm SCCY handgun from his home and recovered a spent shell casing, according to court records.
Court records allege McNabb is prohibited from handling firearms because of a 2007 drug conviction in Cook County, Ill.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.