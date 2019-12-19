WATERLOO – A Waterloo man is fighting to have his “emotional support” coyote returned.
“This animal is a dog in a coyote’s body,” said Matthew Stokes, who lives on the outskirts of town off of Independence Avenue.
Stokes raised Drifter, a coyote pup who was apparently left behind by his pack. But Drifter was seized by authorities in October and placed with a wildlife rehab agency.
Now Stokes is applying for permits to allow him to keep his four-legged friend.
Wildlife authorities say that is unlikely.
“This is not an emotional support animal. This is a wild coyote that he took out of the wild and decided to make a pet,” said Tracy Belle, director of WildThunder Wildlife and Animal Rehabilitation and Sanctuary that is now working with Drifter.
She said the animal’s docile demeanor is likely because he is young and his adult behavior — and predatory instincts — have yet to kick in.
“This is not a domestic coyote, this is a wild animal,” Belle said. She said WildThunder’s goal is to return the coyote to the wild.
Drifter’s story began in the spring when Stokes noticed coyotes had dug a den in his backyard — two adults and four pups. He kept his distance, and they stayed away from him. After awhile, he would only see the one offspring alone.
He began leaving food and water out for the lone pup, who would peek out at him. The young coyote eventually started coming closer, and one day laid down the concrete pad of Stokes’ gazebo.
Before long, Drifter was curling up in Stokes’ lap for naps and meeting Stokes at the gate when he returned home, he said.
“He was an orphaned pup looking for a pack. I became his pack,” Stokes said. He told his neighbors Drifter was a little German shepherd.
At the time, Stokes was suffering from a bone infection in his foot and was in danger of losing the appendage. He was out of work for weeks, and said Drifter gave him a reason to keep going.
“I had to take care of myself. There was nobody else there to care for him. He saved my life. And I saved his life too,” Stokes said.
You have free articles remaining.
Then in October, Drifter got out and started roaming the neighborhood. A neighbor corralled him and called animal control officials, who identified him as a coyote. An Iowa Department of Natural Resources officer was notified, and Drifter was placed with the rehab outfit.
Stokes said he is worried the rehab organization will eventually release Drifter into the wild, a situation that could put the young coyote in peril if he approaches a house looking to be fed.
“They turn him into the wild, he’s going to live two days, if that,” Stokes said.
Stokes obtained a letter from his physician, Dr. Matthew Smith, certifying Drifter as an emotional support animal because he helps Stokes with depression and anxiety.
Stokes said he is in the process of applying for a U.S. Department of Agriculture license to keep a dangerous animal, which requires insurance and an approved pen. He is also looking at a provision of Iowa law that would allow him to keep Drifter as an educational animal.
“I want to change how coyotes are looked at. They are a keystone animal in ecosystem,” he said.
There is a Send Drifter Home Facebook page, and Stokes launched a petition at ThePetitionSite.com. Stokes said he has even contacted the governor’s office for help, noting her ability to pardon turkeys at Thanksgiving.
WildThunder is a licensed and inspected rehab operation that works with everything from injured cats to bird of prey to reptiles.
“Our No. 1 goal is to get them better and released into the wild,” Belle said.
Animals that can’t be released often go to a licensed educational setting, like the Fontana Park nature center in Hazleton.
She said the coyote is making progress.
“This coyote is showing good potential,” Belle said. She acknowledged the task of reintroducing him to the wild will be more difficult now that the animal has imprinted on humans.
Belle said when encountering baby animals that appear to be abandoned, it’s best to leave them alone and contact wildlife officials to handle the matter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.