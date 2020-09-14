 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo man fails to return from work release
0 comments

Waterloo man fails to return from work release

{{featured_button_text}}
Dennis George Devore III

Dennis George Devore III: 

Waterloo man fails to return from work release

WATERLOO --- Authorities are looking for a Waterloo man who fled a halfway house over the weekend.

Dennis George Devore III, 33, was placed on work release while serving time for domestic assault with strangulation when he failed to report back to the Waterloo Residential Facility on Sunday morning.

Devore is described as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 208 pounds.

He was admitted to the work release facility on August 24, 2020.

0 comments
0
2
2
0
3

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News