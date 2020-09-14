Waterloo man fails to return from work release

Return to homepage ×
WATERLOO --- Authorities are looking for a Waterloo man who fled a halfway house over the weekend.
Dennis George Devore III, 33, was placed on work release while serving time for domestic assault with strangulation when he failed to report back to the Waterloo Residential Facility on Sunday morning.
Devore is described as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 208 pounds.
He was admitted to the work release facility on August 24, 2020.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
