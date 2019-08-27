{{featured_button_text}}

WAERLOO -- A Waterloo man was taken into custody late Monday during a traffic stop by police officers with the Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT).

Police said the team was conducting a firearms investigation in Waterloo and stopped a vehicle near Oaklawn Avenue and West Wellington Street.

VCAT officers located a loaded handgun and narcotics concealed on one of the occupants of the vehicle. The handgun was identified as a Springfield XD 9mm that was reported stolen from a vehicle burglary in Waterloo.

Arrested was London Topaz Moore, 22, for trafficking stolen weapons (A Class D felony), carrying weapons (aggravated misdemeanor), and possession with intent to deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance (aggravated misdemeanor). The controlled substance charge is also enhanced because Moore was in immediate possession of a firearm and within 1,000 feet of a city park.

