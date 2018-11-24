Try 3 months for $3

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been detained on federal weapons charges.

A grand jury in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids returned an indictment charging Michael Thomas Buttermore, 37, with one count of prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Authorities allege Buttermore possessed a 5.56mm Colt Defense rifle in September 2016 despite having been committed to a mental institution.

The grand jury handed up the indictment on Nov. 9, and it remained sealed until Nov. 16 when he was arrested by an officer assigned to a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms task force. He pleaded not guilty during a Nov. 16 court appearance and was detained pending trial.

Trial was tentatively set for January.

Court records show that Buttermore was arrested by Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies during a June 2017 traffic stop where officers found 30 pills of the anxiety medication Clonazepam. He was sentenced to two days in jail and one year of probation in September 2017.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments