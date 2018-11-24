WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been detained on federal weapons charges.
A grand jury in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids returned an indictment charging Michael Thomas Buttermore, 37, with one count of prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Authorities allege Buttermore possessed a 5.56mm Colt Defense rifle in September 2016 despite having been committed to a mental institution.
The grand jury handed up the indictment on Nov. 9, and it remained sealed until Nov. 16 when he was arrested by an officer assigned to a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms task force. He pleaded not guilty during a Nov. 16 court appearance and was detained pending trial.
Trial was tentatively set for January.
Court records show that Buttermore was arrested by Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies during a June 2017 traffic stop where officers found 30 pills of the anxiety medication Clonazepam. He was sentenced to two days in jail and one year of probation in September 2017.
