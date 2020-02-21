Waterloo man faces pot-dealing charges

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man was charged with drug dealing after a search of his apartment turned up a "large amount" of marijuana, THC cartridges and cash.

Pedro Noe Ibanez Paz, 20, of 45 W. Jefferson St., No. 312, was arrested Thursday at his home and charged with two counts of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and failure to affix a drug tax stamp, all felonies.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The arrest followed a search of his apartment just after midnight Thursday by the Violent Crime Apprehension Team, who noted in a report they located a "large amount of marijuana," a digital scale, various sizes of packaged marijuana, drug ledgers, a vacuum sealer and bags, a "large amount" of THC marijuana cartridges and cash, according to a Waterloo Police report.

Police didn't have exact amounts of marijuana found Thursday.

Mugshot gallery for February 2020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.