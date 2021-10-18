 Skip to main content
Waterloo man faces new charges after shank found in his jail cell

Black Hawk County Jail

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man awaiting trial for a 2019 shooting and drug offenses is facing new charges after sheriff’s deputies found a weapon in his cell last week.

Black Hawk County deputies said they discovered a six-inch “shank” in Ernesto Rodriguez-Avila’s belongings while cleaning out his cell after he was reclassified from C-Pod to A-Pod at the jail Wednesday.

Ernesto Rodriguez-Avila: 

Waterloo man arrested in May 17 shooting

He was arrested for possession of a weapon in a correctional institution. Bond for that and other charges he is facing currently stands at $102,000.

The new charge came days after Rodriguez asked the court for a bond reduction on his other pending charges.

Court records show he was arrested in 019 for allegedly firing a shotgun at an occupied vehicle in the area of East Fourth and East Parker Streets in May.

He was released from jail pending trial, but by March 2021 he began to miss pretrial appointments with corrections officials, who then requested an arrest warrant. On Sept. 23 sheriff’s deputies found him during a traffic stop, and they also located a 9 mm Glock handgun and a glass pipe with meth. He was arrested for carrying weapons and possession of meth.

