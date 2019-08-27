CEDAR FALLS – A Waterloo man with a prior conviction for gang charges is the latest person to be arrested in a large fight on College Hill on Aug. 10.
Dejuan Shaquil Fox, 26, of 133 Adams St., was arrested Tuesday for rioting, a misdemeanor, and his bond was set at $20,000.
Authorities allege Fox was identified in a video of a fight involving more than a dozen people that broke out on College Hill on Aug. 10. No injuries were reported in the melee.
You have free articles remaining.
Fox is the seventh person to be arrested. Others include Ryder Jay Kern, 22, of Elk Run Heights, David Quinndale Wright Jr., 21, of Dunkerton, and Devonta Kershad White, 22, Davion Everette Madlock, 20, Demond Deon Rollins, 19, and Davontai Detrick Johnson, 24, all of Waterloo.
This isn’t the first time Fox has been charged with rioting. In January 2013, he was charged with rioting and criminal gang participation in a New Year’s Eve brawl the broke out at Edo’s Club International in Waterloo.
Police said the 2013 battle started after rival groups began flashing gang signs, and Fox and another person began fighting. A Waterloo police officer who responded was hit with a bar stool during the fight. Fox pleaded and was sentenced to prison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.