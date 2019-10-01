NORTHWOOD --- A Waterloo man pleaded not guilty Monday to multiple felony charges in connection with a break-in at a Fertile jewelry business while the couple who own it were sleeping in their attached home.
Jonathan Henry Martin, 36, who is already serving time in prison for crimes in multiple counties is scheduled to be tried Oct. 30 on one count of first-degree burglary; two counts of first-degree theft; one count of second-degree theft; and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the Fertile break-in.
He also will be tried on a misdemeanor count of third-degree criminal mischief.
Martin allegedly broke into the business on the night of Nov. 23, 2018, by using a pry bar to break the glass on the doors, according to a Worth County Sheriff's Office criminal complaint.
The owners told law enforcement they were sleeping and awoke to someone breaking into the business side of the building.
The male owner said he could hear someone on the other side of the door leading into the office where their safe was located, according to the complaint.
When he pushed the door open, he possibly hit the burglar, who went out the way he entered, the complaint states. The owner ran outside and saw a vehicle leaving the area, according to officers.
When called to the scene, officers found a .22-caliber pistol on the floor that the burglar took possession of by removing it from the safe, according to the complaint. The pistol allegedly had been removed from its holster.
Missing from the safe was personal property valued at more than $30,000, business property valued at more than $20,000 and client property valued at more than $7,500, according to the complaint.
On Dec. 2 one of the Worth County officers learned that Martin had been taken into custody in connection with a burglary and lottery ticket theft at the Ventura Mart in Cerro Gordo County, and that warrants and cell phone dumps had been obtained, according to the complaint.
Martin's cell phone contained Google searches for the Fertile diamond business, authorities say.
Martin allegedly confessed to the burglary and told officers he didn't know anyone was inside the building until they startled him, according to the complaint.
Martin is currently serving up to 15 years in prison at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility for third-degree burglary and lottery fraud, both as an habitual felony offender, in connection with the Ventura Mart break-in.
That prison term is being served concurrently with sentences for felony convictions in Floyd, Franklin, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan and Delaware counties.
