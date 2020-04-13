Waterloo man faces multiple charges following shots fired call

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man is jailed on multiple charges following an investigation into shots fired Sunday.
Marcus Harmon-Wright, 34, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, being a felon or prohibited person in possession of a firearm, being a felon or prohibited person in possession of ammunition, carrying weapons, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver (while in possession of a firearm and within 1,000 feet of a public school), drug tax stamp violation, assault on a peace officer, possession of cocaine, and public intoxication.
The initial call was a report of shots fired in the area of Mobile and Sumner streets. During the course of the investigation, officers located evidence of the shooting at Harmon-Wright's residence at 610 Sumner St. Officers secured the residence and later executed a search warrant. During the search, officers located a 9mm handgun, ammunition, distribution amounts of marijuana, suspected cocaine, and large sums of U.S. currency.
Officers also located spent 9mm shell casings. It was determined Harmon-Wright fired shots during an altercation striking his own residence that was occupied. Harmon-Wright is prohibited from possessing firearms and/or ammunition due to a previous domestic abuse conviction.
